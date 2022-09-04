No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record

Mark Stoops’ 60th victory tied him with Paul “Bear” Bryant as the Wildcats’ winningest coach
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Mark Stoops’ 60th victory tied him with Paul “Bear” Bryant as the Wildcats’ winningest coach in 10 seasons with the program. But Kentucky needed those game-changing plays to make it happen after leading only 13-10 at halftime behind several missed opportunities deep in Miami territory. The Wildcats quickly snatched momentum after the break as Brown dashed left, found a seam and turned the corner down the sideline for the big score just 13 seconds in.

