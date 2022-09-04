OSU beats Irish

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10.

The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old. Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

Next up for Ohio State is a home game against Arkansas State while Notre Dame has their home opener against Marshall.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Ohio River identified
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
ALLEN WOLFINGBARGER
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Latest News

MU beats Norfolk State
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record
Marshall rolls Norfolk State 55-3
Herd rolls in season opener
Logan vs. Sissonville
Logan vs. Sissonville