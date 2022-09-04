OSU beats Irish

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and Ohio State’s revamped defense gave its vaunted offense time to find its groove as the second-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10.

The top-five matchup was a homecoming for first-year Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, the former Buckeyes linebacker who has made a meteoric rise to lead the Fighting Irish at 36 years old. Freeman is now 0-2 as a head coach after losing a bowl game just weeks after being named Brian Kelly’s successor.

Next up for Ohio State is a home game against Arkansas State while Notre Dame has their home opener against Marshall.

