FEMA disaster assistance deadline approaching for Eastern Ky flood victims

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WSAZ) - FEMA is entering its fifth week on the ground in Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding.

So far, $100 million has been awarded to flood victims and more than 700 federal employees are helping with appeals, temporary housing units, and walking neighborhoods to reach people.

“We’ve had thousands of people come into the recovery centers, so it’s really changed,” said FEMA representative Patrick Boland. “People understand the process a little better, and we understand peoples needs a little better and how important it is for us to do outreach to people.”

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is just a few weeks away on Sept. 28, but you can still continue to appeal after that date.

“People kind of don’t apply sometimes, but they really should even though they might not use it, but some people don’t realize they have some eligibility,” said Boland.

Boland says through the frustrations victims have had, it’s been a learning process for FEMA crews.

They usually call applicants three times and if they do not answer, FEMA does not go inspect the home, but Boland says with the lack of cell phone service that had to change.

“In this case, you could call 10 times and with no cell coverage, nobody is going to pick up the phone, so we had to adapt to that,” said Boland.

FEMA has had 12 teams in six counties walking through neighborhoods, going door to do to reach people.

He says more than 2,000 claims first classified as denials have been turned into eligible claims.

FEMA has also purchased Group Flood Insurance Policy (GFIP) certificates.

The National Flood Insurance Reform Act requires FEMA applicants to purchase and maintain flood insurance after receiving Individuals and Households Program (IHP) assistance, if their affected home is in a Special Flood Hazard Area.

Affected homeowners will receive a notification that they have been included on the policy that will last three years.

“FEMA generally provides those first three years of payments that typically comes out of what your assistance grant is, but if you’re in a flood zone and you lost your house in a flood, I’m thinking we should get you some flood insurance, and FEMA is operating on that principal for how important that is for people,” said Boland.

The FEMA disaster period is 18 months, and Boland says they will stay in eastern Kentucky for that amount of time or longer.

He says if you have any questions about your application, to go talk in person with a representative at a recovery center.

Fixed centers are available at these locations:

• Breathitt County: Breathitt Library–1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY 41339

• Clay County: Clay County Community Center–311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

• Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex –450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831

• Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center – 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

• Perry County: Hazard Community College –1 Community College Dr., Hazard KY 41701

• Pike County: Dorton Community Center –112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins KY 41722

Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

You can also call: 800-621-3362

