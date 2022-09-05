Labor Day carnival in Marmet

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite the rain, hundreds of people continued a tradition in Kanawha County Monday by attending the Labor Day carnival in Marmet.

A monument dedication got started around 4 p.m. at the George Buckley Community Center.

Concerts begin at 5 p.m. with an Elvis tribute show followed by the Exiles.

Fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m.

