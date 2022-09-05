Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a suspect after a dollar store on MacCorkle Avenue SW was robbed.
Dispatchers say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in South Charleston.
The South Charleston Police Department is handling the investigation.
WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.