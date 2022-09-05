Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week

(Pixabay)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday.

The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. 

The northbound lanes are expected to be reopened by Thursday, Sept. 8, weather permitting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Marmet Labor Day carnival
Labor Day carnival in Marmet
Marmet Labor Day carnival
Labor Day carnival in Marmet
fwf
first warning forecast
Fallen hero Cpl. Jacob Moore honored in Catlettsburg Labor Day parade