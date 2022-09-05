Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday.

The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project.

The northbound lanes are expected to be reopened by Thursday, Sept. 8, weather permitting.

