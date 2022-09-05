Safely prepare for West Virginia’s burn season

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer draws near a close, the West Virginia Division of Forestry warns anyone who may choose to burn to do so to do it in a safe manner.

Outdoor burning is not the only risk during fire season.

“A lot of dry weather, the ground gets dry, accidents happen. Whether it’s cigarette butts are thrown out or there’s not a big enough ring around the fire people are burning in, they get calls of a brush fire starting,” said Zach Bess, a firefighter with the Sissonville Fire Department.

Bess said a 10-foot ring should be cleared around a burn pit and to only burn organic materials like leaves, brush and yard clippings.

“If you don’t follow those measures, you obviously are at risk for starting a brush fire that could lead to other property owners having damage, damaging homes and some hefty fines for the state,” he said.

Additionally, Bess said fall marks a good time to test smoke detector batteries and get a fire extinguisher for the home.

“With drier weather: lawn equipment, weed eaters, dry leaves - definitely watch where they are set,” he said.

“Some measures ahead you can take keep those leaves blown out of your yard: keep them at the wood line and that’ll keep them to the woods, which will prevent them from spreading from property to property.”

Outdoor burn season runs from Oct. 1- Dec. 31.

Apply for a permit here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Fall marks the start of burn season
Safely prepare for West Virginia's burn season
FEMA disaster assistance deadline approaching for Eastern Ky flood victims
Marmet Labor Day carnival
Labor Day carnival in Marmet
Marmet Labor Day carnival
Labor Day carnival in Marmet