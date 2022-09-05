Two men arrest in connection with breaking and entering

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering,...
James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering, burglary, and destruction of property.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry.

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering, burglary, and destruction of property.

Clinton Whitt had four separate warrants out of Logan County Magistrate Court for burglary, grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and petit larceny.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
ALLEN WOLFINGBARGER
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 5th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, September 5th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Sunday Night Forecast - Sep 4
Andy's Sunday Night Forecast - Sep 4
South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery