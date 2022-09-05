Two men arrest in connection with breaking and entering

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry.

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering, burglary, and destruction of property.

Clinton Whitt had four separate warrants out of Logan County Magistrate Court for burglary, grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods, and petit larceny.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.