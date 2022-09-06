Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving involving an ambulance has closed the Patrick St. Bridge in Charleston Monday night, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they are unsure if the ambulance was transporting anyone at the time, but 2 patients are being taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.

The call came in at about 10:07 p.m.

There is no word yet on when the road will be reopened.

