Damage left behind following crash involving ambulance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston is back open to traffic following an accident late Monday night involving an ambulance.

“It was just an accident that significantly escalated,” Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said.

No patients were inside of the ambulance during the time of the crash, and luckily no one was injured.

“These ambulances sit higher than a regular passenger vehicle. With the ground clearance on it -- it looks like it was about the right height with the curb. That ridge does have a high curb, and it just lifted the box and was able to pull him significantly over,” Hodges said.

The accident left behind significant damage. A portion of sidewalk pedestrians use to walk back and forth had to be barricaded.

We reached out to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to find out when the damages will be repaired. A spokesperson tells us work will begin as early as Wednesday on the handrails and anchorages, and the new walls will be installed when more steel arrives.

