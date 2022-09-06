Debit card of deceased woman used in Charleston fraud case

Arnold Hiller was arrested by officers with the Beckley Police Department Sept. 2, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Department)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after allegedly using the debit card of a woman found dead in her home last month.

Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested by officers with the Beckley Police Department without incident on Sept. 2, according to police.

A criminal complaint filed with Kanawha Magistrate Court states that Hiller was charged with fraud after using the credit card of a deceased woman, Cynthia Mudd, on Aug. 19.

The complaint states Mudd was found dead at her home along the 5,000 block of Saulton Drive on the same day. Police tell WSAZ a body was found in a freezer on August 19, 2022 at the same location along Saulton Drive in Charleston.

Police have not connected Mudd’s death with the body found.

According to the complaint, Hiller used the card to withdraw money from an ATM at a gas station in the 6,000 block of Maccorckle Ave.

The charges stretched over the course of 3 days and added up to over $1,000, according to the complaint.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed Hiller using the card.

The complaint states Hiller and Mudd lived together in the home on Saulton Drive.

Further information regarding Mudd’s death has not been released.

