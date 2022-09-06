Ensuring your students are ready for college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During the pandemic, at least a year and a half of quality education was lost due to school closures and teachers, parents, and students struggling to adapt to digital learning. Students who were juniors and seniors during that time suffered learning gaps, which reflected in lower college enrollment. A+ tutoring, led by Roman Slavinsky, is giving these students an outlet to focus back on what’s important and fill in the gaps of education they missed during the Pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.