Ensuring your students are ready for college

Ensuring your students are ready for college
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During the pandemic, at least a year and a half of quality education was lost due to school closures and teachers, parents, and students struggling to adapt to digital learning. Students who were juniors and seniors during that time suffered learning gaps, which reflected in lower college enrollment. A+ tutoring, led by Roman Slavinsky, is giving these students an outlet to focus back on what’s important and fill in the gaps of education they missed during the Pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering,...
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

Latest News

Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Understanding Medicaid
Understanding Medicaid
Top haircare trends for fall
Top haircare trends for fall