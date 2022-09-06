Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home

Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6.(West Hamlin Fire and Rescue)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews in Hamlin battled fierce flames Tuesday morning.

According to West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Station 500 was dispatched to assist Station 400 at a house fire on Baker Street around 6:20 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when crews arrived on scene.

No further information has been released.

