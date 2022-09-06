Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews in Hamlin battled fierce flames Tuesday morning.

According to West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Station 500 was dispatched to assist Station 400 at a house fire on Baker Street around 6:20 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when crews arrived on scene.

No further information has been released.

Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6. (West Hamlin Fire and Rescue)

Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6. (West Hamlin Fire and Rescue)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.