Jeremy Camp brings “I Still Believe Tour” to Ashland

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp is bringing the expansion of his “I Still Believe Tour” to the region.

Camp with special guest Katy Nichole will perform in Ashland, Kentucky at the Paramount Arts Center Sunday, September 25.

“I am so looking forward to the ‘I Still Believe’ tour continuing in the fall,” said Camp. “I absolutely loved being out on the first leg this past spring. We had amazing nights of encouraging worship and I got to meet so many people as we talked about this past season and came together as a community of believers. I’m so excited to have Katy Nichole out with us on this tour. Her music is so moving! I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Along with performing some of his biggest hits, this tour welcomes Katy Nichole as the opening act. Nichole released her debut single “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” in January and since then, it has spent 12 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. She has since released her second single, “God Is In the Story,” with Big Daddy Weave.

