Member of WVa pandemic leadership team stepping down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Commissioner of the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Ayne Amjad, is stepping down as a state employee, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

During a virtual press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Justice said Amjad will now serve on a contract basis as his senior advisor to the State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, effective October 1.

Dr. Amjad said Tuesday she is stepping down to return to her clinical practice.

“It’s been probably the highlight of my career and my life to actually serve with you and then our entire team here on the pandemic leadership team as well as DHHR. The reason I am stepping back is just to return to my clinical practice. I do miss seeing my patients,” said Dr. Amjad.

“Dr. Amjad came and really stepped up at a time when we really needed somebody,” said Gov. Justice. “Her degrees are unbelievable. She is so smart, it’s just off the chart and so kind and good at what she does. We’ve got to thank her for incredible service.”

