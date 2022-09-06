Mine Wars monument unveiled in Marmet

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monument dedicated to the miners who marched from Marmet, WV to Clothier, WV was unveiled Monday afternoon outside of the Marmet community center

A project a year in the making, the monument tells the story of roughly 15,000 miners who marched on Blair Mountain as part of the largest armed labor uprising in our country’s history.

For those like Marmet recorder BJ Fontalbert, it took only one look for her to feel like she was a part of the march.

“Once I saw it, it just came alive,” she said. “I could see the people doing the walk and I could picture it.”

Just over 100 years ago, West Virginia miners began the march in Marmet heading toward Mingo County in an attempt to free people that had been jailed.

They made it all the way to Clothier in Logan County, where a second monument was unveiled this past Saturday.

“We had no idea what we were going to build and we really leaned on the community,” Mine Wars Museum Executive Director Kenzie New Walker said. They shared their stories, they shared their offices, and they shared their expertise and we were just so proud to see it all come together.”

New Walker said the design came from locals who attended the meeting to get the monument built.

Then, items such as marcher’s iconic red handkerchiefs were added to the design.

“This was a huge moment in history,” Fontalbert said. “I mean, it’s not just West Virginia history, it’s American history, and the fact that it started here... it gives us a source of pride.”

