One person dead following ATV crash
By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say they were notified by the caller that one of the people involved in the accident could be dead upon arrival.

Firefighters searched for the accident along ATV trails in Taylorville for over 30 minutes, according to the post.

When they located the accident at 3:41 a.m., the post states that command reported to Mingo 911 that the situation was a “Code Black.”

The Delbarton Fire Department says they are extending their condolences to the family and friends of the victim

