Police looking for man who ran from officers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching early Tuesday evening for a man who ran from officers near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 25th Street in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

The call came in to dispatchers that the suspect may have started a chase in vehicle before running away.

Officers have a K-9 unit assisting with the search.

The reason the man was being pursued isn’t known yet.

