Police looking for man who ran from officers
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching early Tuesday evening for a man who ran from officers near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 25th Street in Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m.
The call came in to dispatchers that the suspect may have started a chase in vehicle before running away.
Officers have a K-9 unit assisting with the search.
The reason the man was being pursued isn’t known yet.
