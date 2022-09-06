September finery ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here in early September the climate should be reverting to our typical “dry season”. That’s because hurricanes over the ocean often rob the continent of moisture while warming sunshine dominates day after day. Farmers of course rely on the dryness to harvest their crops since any late season rain now would merely slow the end game to the growing season. Turns out the dry season has been sluggish to begin this year thanks to a persistently high humidity.

Looking ahead this week while the air will not totally dry out, there will be a tendency for more daily sunshine and less cloud cover starting Wednesday through Friday. So while low clouds, mist and fog can begin any day, warming sunshine looks to rule the next 3 afternoons. That’s good news for soccer, cheerleading and youth football as well as the final Pullman Square concert on Thursday. High temperatures will crest in the 80s with lows near 60 through Friday.

By the weekend a new intrusion of southern air laden with moisture will be approaching. Timing the rains this moist air will sponsor will be a task for the WSAZ weather staff. Odds favor a Saturday late into Sunday risk that would then linger into next week. But with so many big events going on this weekend (Louisa Septemberfest, Poppy Mt Bluegrass etc.), let’s just plan to fine tune the forecast as we get closer to kickoffs, parades and festival concerts.

