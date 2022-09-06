Trial in 2016 slayings of 8 members of Ohio family delayed

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern...
Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016. (Provided photos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — The first jury trial in the shooting deaths of eight members of a single Ohio family more than six years ago has been delayed for a week.

Opening statements in the trial of 30-year-old George Wagner IV were scheduled to begin Tuesday in Pike County Court. But a court filing Monday said the proceedings have been delayed until Sept. 12 due to the illness of someone involved.

Wagner could face the death penalty if convicted in the 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family near Piketon in southern Ohio. A 12-person jury with six alternates was selected last week in county court in Waverly, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Authorities say the shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy stemmed from a dispute over custody of a child that George’s brother, Jake Wagner, had with Hanna Rhoden, one of the victims. George Wagner’s parents and his brother, Jake, were also charged.

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year, admitting to killing five of the victims. His plea was part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death. Wagner’s mother, Angela Wagner, also pleaded guilty to helping plan the slayings. Jake and George’s father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty.

The Wagners spent months planning the killings motivated by the custody dispute, prosecutors have alleged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering,...
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance