West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24.

The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and administered by the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan. The idea is to encourage public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.

West Virginians have cleaned up almost 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events since the program began in 1988.

The program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers and disposes of the trash that is collected. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. The project is open to individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities.

Group registration is required by Sept. 16 at (800) 322-5530 or by email to dep.aah@wv.gov. Contact the county Division of Highways garage for supplies.

