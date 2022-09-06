White House health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as boosters roll out

The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. (CNN, NPR, Pfizer, CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a virtual briefing on Tuesday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.

Participants will include Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

Federal health officials on Thursday approved a new booster designed to battle the dominant omicron variant. People can get booster shots this week at pharmacies or other designated locations.

The FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant variants. (CNN, YOUTUBE/CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE, CDC, PFIZER, MODERNA)

The shots “can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection,” Walensky said in a statement.

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is available for people ages 12 years and older. The booster from Moderna is approved for people ages 18 years and older.

The CDC said it expects to recommend updated COVID-19 boosters for other pediatric groups in the coming weeks.

The booster shots are combination or “bivalent” shots — half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

