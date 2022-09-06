Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home

Coach John Calipari
Coach John Calipari
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police.

Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing.

The two agencies arrested a woman outside the gate of the home. UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said the woman is facing charges of theft and trespassing, but those charges are not related in any way to Calipari or his family.

Police said the woman was looking for someone else, not the Calipari family.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for breaking and entering,...
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
South Charleston police searching for robbery suspect
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired...
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside Ohio bar, police say
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

Latest News

Ensuring your students are ready for college
Ensuring your students are ready for college
Fire crews battle flames at home along Baker Street Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Understanding Medicaid
Understanding Medicaid
Top haircare trends for fall
Top haircare trends for fall