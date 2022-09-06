W.Va. International Yeager Airport names new executive director

W.Va. International Yeager Airport names new executive director
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston has a new executive director.

On Tuesday, board members at the airport accepted the resignation of former Executive Director Nick Keller and named Dominique Ranieri as his replacement.

According to our crew at the scene, the board’s decision was unanimous and followed a nearly two-hour, closed-door meeting.

Ranieri will be the first female executive director of the airport and has served in many roles, including assistant director under Keller. Her position will come with the same salary and benefits as her predecessor.

Keller submitted his resignation late last week. No reason has been given why he resigned, and board officials say it’s a personnel matter they can’t comment about publicly.

For previous coverage:

Yeager Airport executive director submits resignation

