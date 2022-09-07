Crash backing up I-64 West traffic

Crash backing up I-64 West traffic in Kanawha County
Crash backing up I-64 West traffic in Kanawha County(WV 511)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker.

No injuries were reported.

Although the slow and middle lanes are closed, the fast lane is open, dispatchers say.

They say there is no estimate yet on when all the lanes will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care
Great Rivers Regional System for Addiction Care
Golf Tip Of The Week Diamond Links Golf Course 09/07/2022
Golf Tips with Diamond Links Golf Course