Crash backing up I-64 West traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker.

No injuries were reported.

Although the slow and middle lanes are closed, the fast lane is open, dispatchers say.

They say there is no estimate yet on when all the lanes will reopen.

