Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flood debris pickups that begin August 17 following a flash flooding event on August 15 will stop next week in Kanawha County.

The last day for pickup will be Monday, September 12.

In the past three weeks, the Kanawha County Commission has assisted approximately 215 callers with flood-related questions and debris management assistance through its Emergency Management Department and Planning Office.

During this same period, 153.37 tons of flood debris were picked up from the affected areas.

The commission says there has been a substantial decrease in the amount of debris needing to be picked up; however, the commission wants to give the affected areas one final weekend to collect any additional debris that needs to be picked up.

The Kanawha County Commission issued the following statement:

“The folks affected by the August 15th flooding, in many cases, lost everything. They deserved to have help from the County as quickly as we could provide it. We put together an action plan with our Emergency Management Department, and within two days of the flooding, we were able to have trucks picking up debris from the curb of the homes. The Planning Office took calls from citizens who continued to have debris that needed to be picked up, and we dispatched our contractors to those areas. We will have our contractors make one additional pass-through Monday, September 12th, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. through the affected areas collecting any additional debris on the curbs. We know this is a trying time for those whose homes were flooded, and we want to do all we can to help ease the pain.”

