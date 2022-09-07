Man arrested; charged with sexual abuse of juvenile

Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing felony offenses after an investigation into allegations of the sexual abuse of a juvenile.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau arrested James Moore II, 34, of Boomer in June of 2022.

Boomer is charged with felony offenses of sexual abuse by parent guardian or custodian and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

