Man sentenced for equipment theft from WVa coal mine

(Rosehubwiki, Kuber Patel / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine.

Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

Griffy helped in the theft of specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage, prosecutors said. The mine was located in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Some of the equipment included pumps needed to treat water before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy also admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Every Kid Outdoors with Cabell County Schools
Every Kid Outdoors with Cabell County Schools
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
Ohio River Revival in Ironton this weekend
Best layouts with Creative Kitchens
Best layouts with Creative Kitchens
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast