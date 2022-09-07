Man tosses meth out car window during police chase

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in the Western Regional Jail Wednesday after police say he tried to evade officers and tossed meth out of the car window while being pursued by police.

Officials with the West Hamlin Police Department tell WSAZ.com Terrance Kinzer, of Tennessee, was arrested after he was caught in Cabell County.

Kinzer is now facing several charges, including possession, after police say they found 28.2 grams of meth, digital scales, plastic bags, and $3,788 in cash during his arrest.

Police also report Kinzer admitted in an official statement that he sold drugs.

Kinzer’s bond has been set at $20,000.

According to West Hamlin Police, the meth Kinzer is accused of dumping out of the car window during the chase was later located by police.

Further information has not been released.

