Multiple crews responding to Nitro garage fire

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire in a Nitro neighborhood.

Crews were dispatched to 207 Smith Road in Nitro just before 6 a.m. for a garage on fire.

Smith Road is currently closed while crews work on the blaze.

Dispatchers say Nitro, Institute, Tyler Mountain and a fire department from Putnam County responded.

Our crews on scene say the fire did some exterior damage to the garage and the neighboring house, which was occupied but they got out.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

