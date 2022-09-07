Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a shooting at a home.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Delightful few days ahead
First Warning Forecast
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
2nd stabbings suspect in custody, Canadian police say
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Frontier offering reward for information leading to copper theft arrests
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol,,...
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage in coming weeks