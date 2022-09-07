Sandfest with Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University

Sandfest with Huntington Children's Museum and Marshall University
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Huntington Children’s Museum is teaming up with Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs to host their inaugural SandFest!

On Saturday, September 10, Marshall University organizations and student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to see who will win THE GOLDEN SHOVEL.

In addition to the competition and beach atmosphere, families can expect a sand pit, sandcastle making stations, STEAM activities and more!

It’s going to be a ton of fun for all ages!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Switchfoot to perform Christmas album at Clay Center
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Grandparents and school challenges
Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County