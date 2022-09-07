Sandfest with Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Huntington Children’s Museum is teaming up with Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs to host their inaugural SandFest!

On Saturday, September 10, Marshall University organizations and student groups will compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to see who will win THE GOLDEN SHOVEL.

In addition to the competition and beach atmosphere, families can expect a sand pit, sandcastle making stations, STEAM activities and more!

It’s going to be a ton of fun for all ages!

