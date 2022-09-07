“Save A Life Day” in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Knowing how to use medications like Narcan or Naloxone could mean the difference between life and death.

Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about “Save A Life Day” on Sept. 8, to talk about some resources that will be available.

You can learn more here.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.