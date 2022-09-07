“Save A Life Day” in West Virginia

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Knowing how to use medications like Narcan or Naloxone could mean the difference between life and death.

Dr. Susan Bissett with the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about “Save A Life Day” on Sept. 8, to talk about some resources that will be available.

You can learn more here.

