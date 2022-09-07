Screen time and your eyes

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With screen time on the rise from the popularity of things like gaming, streaming, remote work, and digital learning, so is the risk of screen-related eye issues. Dr. Jason Compton, an AOA member and gamer, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss the issue and tell viewers about a new Screen Time Alliance headed by the American Optometric Association.

For more information visit //AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore.

