Switchfoot to perform Christmas album at Clay Center

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The band Switchfoot has announced plans to usher in the holiday spirit in Charleston, West Virginia.

Switchfoot will perform its “this is our Christmas album” live at the Clay Center on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

In a release, the band said the Christmas album is a project that’s been years in the making.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, September 8 and the public sale begins Friday, September 9.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood | Grandparents and school challenges
Sandfest with Huntington Children's Museum and Marshall University
Sandfest with Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University
Last day for flood debris pickup coming up in Kanawha County
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County