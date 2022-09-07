Switchfoot to perform Christmas album at Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The band Switchfoot has announced plans to usher in the holiday spirit in Charleston, West Virginia.

Switchfoot will perform its “this is our Christmas album” live at the Clay Center on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

In a release, the band said the Christmas album is a project that’s been years in the making.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, September 8 and the public sale begins Friday, September 9.

