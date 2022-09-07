Top 10 Thursday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The skies on Wednesday disappointed many sun worshipers as an extensive shield of afternoon clouds acted to dull skies up for several hours. Only in the higher terrain east of I-79 did any of these clouds muster showers. Temperatures were held in the comfortable 70s as a north wind blew up to 10 miles per hour. Overall a quiet September day with outdoor work and play enjoying fine conditions.

Thursday will start with a cloak of dense fog as clear, calm and comfortable air produces the perfect conditions for delays into and out of Yeager and Tri-State airports. Temperatures near 60 for the morning drive to work and school bell will soon succumb to warming sunshine. By noon readings will rise well into the 70s enroot for a late day high near 80. That sets the stage for a perfect end to the Pullman Square concert series in the evening.

Friday will turn hazier and stickier as temperatures aim for 85 making for a hot and sticky day outdoors. Friday night starts the Lawrence County KY Septemberfest with country music and confections as the same time high school football is enjoying a tropical paradise of a night.

The weekend will see new showers trickling in from the south starting Saturday although at first rain will come in small quantities. In time likely by later Sunday into next week more forceful showers will frequent the region as a slow moving rain pattern mars the second week of the traditional fall dry season.

