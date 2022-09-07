WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

WVU student tests positive for monkeypox
WVU student tests positive for monkeypox(WTAP)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at West Virginia University has tested positive for monkeypox, the university said Wednesday in a release.

WVU officials said the student lives off campus and reached out for medical help. That student “is currently isolating and recovering,” the university said.

According to the release, WVU Medicine Student Health are keeping a watchful eye on the case, and close contacts of the student are being notified.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close and personal contact, including through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said in the release.

WVU said it is working with the Monongalia County Health Department to spread awareness and educational resources.

Students with medical questions may reach out to WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a business was destroyed in a fire, teachers say they want to help repay the owner for...
Community members raising money for business after fire
Accident involving ambulance closes Patrick St. Bridge
UPDATE | Bridge reopens after accident involving ambulance
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
One person dead following ATV crash
One person dead following ATV crash

Latest News

Lifemark: true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation and love
Lifemark: true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation and love
Screen time and your eyes
Screen time and your eyes
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
National Cholesterol Education Month
National Cholesterol Education Month