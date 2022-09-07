WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at West Virginia University has tested positive for monkeypox, the university said Wednesday in a release.

WVU officials said the student lives off campus and reached out for medical help. That student “is currently isolating and recovering,” the university said.

According to the release, WVU Medicine Student Health are keeping a watchful eye on the case, and close contacts of the student are being notified.

Monkeypox is primarily spread through close and personal contact, including through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said in the release.

WVU said it is working with the Monongalia County Health Department to spread awareness and educational resources.

Students with medical questions may reach out to WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200.

