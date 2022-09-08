3-vehicle crash closes I-64 West

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is heavily backed up early Thursday evening on Interstate 64 West due to a crash that has closed all westbound lanes in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported before 5:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say three vehicles are involved in the crash, which is near the Kanawha-Putnam County line.

Injuries are reported, but the extent of them is unavailable.

Crews with the Nitro Fire Department, Nitro Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are on scene.

There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Drivers are advised to be extra cautious in that area and to avoid it if possible.

