An arrest after 1 shot, 10 injured after shooting on U.K. campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - One of the three people detained after a University of Kentucky student was shot at an on campus party has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a house on University Avenue in Lexington.

Police say two people who were not invited to the party showed up and an argument took place.

At least one shot was fired after the argument.

The University of Kentucky says one student was hit directly and 10 more were hit by shrapnel.

All are expected to recover.

WSAZ’s sister station, WKYT, is reporting Jason Almanza-Arroyo is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and public intoxication.

According to U.K., neither of the three suspects is a student at the university.

