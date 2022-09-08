Bridge in Catlettsburg, Kenova area to temporarily close this weekend

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For drivers traveling to and from the Catlettsburg or Kenova area, many depend on the heavily traveled bridge right by the railroad crossing -- part of U.S. 60 that crosses the Big Sandy River.

However, if the weather holds up, drivers will have to take a detour this weekend.

According to the Kenova Police Department, this weekend, crews are scheduled to make repairs along the railroad. With a combination of work going on and heavy machinery scheduled to be there, the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

This means drivers in Kenova, for example, wanting to get to Catlettsburg will have to use Interstate 64 instead.

As of now, according to the Kenova Police Department, the bridge is scheduled to close all day Saturday, Sunday, as well as part of the day Monday. Those affected dates are Sept. 10-12.

