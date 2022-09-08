Fire destroys home in Hamlin

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house was destroyed after a man woke up to find it burning.

Neighbors on Baker Street in Hamlin noticed flames and smoke a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A family member says the man who lived at the home was alone inside when the fire broke out, and he got out safely.

The family says the man’s two teenage children would stay at the house often but were not there at the time of the fire.

Neighbor Douglas Davis says he ran over to see if everyone got out safely. He says he tried to console the man who lived there.

“I did try to comfort him, saying you did lose your house, but at least you didn’t lose a life,” Davis said.

Neighbor Adrienne Lane says she lost her own home in a fire when she was a teen and can relate all too well to what this family is dealing with.

“It’s devastating to lose everything like that in the blink of an eye, and there’s nothing you can do but sit and watch it disappear,” she said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.