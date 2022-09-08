Living Well’s annual “Celebration of You”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living Well Aesthetics is giving back to their costumers with their 7th annual “Celebration of You.”

Dr. Jarod Chapman stopped by Studio 3 to talk about this year’s deals and how you can take part.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.