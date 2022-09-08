Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for man’s shooting death

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a man shot to death while driving on Interstate 77 in Kanawha County, a county Circuit Court order shows.

Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 26, will receive credit for jail time already served, according to the order. He is charged with second-degree murder.

The incident happened in October 2019, claiming the life of Antwan Curnell. Investigators say the shooting resulted in Curnell, who was driving, crash into the suspect’s vehicle and a guardrail.

Lowrie received a determinate prison sentence, meaning it can’t be reviewed or changed by a parole board or any other agency.

