Mental health treatment with Williamson Health and Wellness

By Summer Jewell
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Navigating mental health issues can be tricky, but there are plenty of organizations in our area that are here to help.

Williamson Health and Wellness stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their behavioral medicine clinic.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a lengthy investigation, 19 individuals were sentenced to prison for their roles in a...
19 sentenced for their roles in drug trafficking organization
WVU student tests positive for monkeypox
WVU student tests positive for monkeypox
Man dies in side-by-side accident in Mingo County
Moore was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Man arrested; charged with sexual abuse of juvenile
Teenager injured in late-night shooting
Teenager injured in late-night shooting

Latest News

A 20-year-old man from St. Albans was arrested Thursday after admitting to drunkenly shooting a...
‘You gotta watch what you’re doing with a gun’: Tornado gunowner reacts to accidental shooting
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
A 20-year-old man from St. Albanswas arrested Thursday after admitting to drunkenly shooting a...
"You gotta watch what you're doing with a gun": Tornado man reacts to accidental shooting
Dental technology with Simpson Dental
Dental technology with Simpson Dental
Final Picnic with the Pops of the season this weekend
Final Picnic with the Pops show of the season this weekend