Platelet rich fibrin with Simpson Dental
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dental health can have a major impact on your whole body.
Dr. Christen Simpson with Simpson Dental stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the latest in dental tech.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.