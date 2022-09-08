Police talk about solving violent crimes and homicides in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston saw more than 10 shootings in the month of August. Investigative Services Bureau Chief Lt. Tony Hazelett said they have seen repeat offenders, but that does not tell the whole story.

“We are seeing people that are getting out of prison for second-degree murder that are starting to repeat again,” Hazelett said. “Not all of them are repeat offenders, but the ones we investigated, they are back in the drug trafficking or gun trafficking or shooting.”

Five of the shootings were murder investigations. On Aug. 26, Hazelett said Shavan Collins was arrested in connection with a murder on Frame Street. Police said he had a long rap sheet and had just gotten out of jail.

“Key pieces of evidence that took us to the suspect was his Department of Corrections parole ID, so he had just been paroled on his crime, and we were able to find that at the scene,” Hazelett said.

Hazelett said Samuel Ranson, who was shot by police after shooting and killing Charleston K-9 Officer Axel on Aug. 27, was also well-known to police. He was wanted for a domestic-related stabbing in August.

“Another issue that I see is when you respond to these violent crimes or violent offenders as in the Saturday that Axel was shot,” Hazelett said. “The probability of someone getting shot is high because you are responding to the shootings and trying to get the felons off the street.”

Hazelett said in all of the homicides this year, the people charged were from the Charleston area.

“We are not blaming the court system. We are not blaming the judicial system; that is just part of it. We have a job to do and we will investigate it,” Hazelett said.

Another issue police run into when they go to investigate involves uncooperative victims.

“So that means we have another shooter out there because the victim is not cooperating, and that is very, very frustrating for an investigator,” Hazelett said.

In the last five years, Hazelett said the number of homicide investigations are similar. The majority of murder investigations this year happened on Charleston’s West Side.

“Last year, we had 13 homicides and we solved 12. Right now, we are sitting at 11 homicides, and we solved 10,” Hazelett said.

He explained that only some of the homicides are drug-related.

“A lot of people are quick to jump to it’s drug related when you start investigating these crimes. The majority of these crimes are not tied into drugs,” Hazelett said.

He said ways to combat crime include more patrols in higher crime areas, forming neighborhood watches and reporting concerns.

Response time for shootings in Charleston are under a minute and those higher patrols are in areas on the East End, West Side and Kanawha City.

