HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you can’t seem to get the hang of yoga poses, Yoga Power can help.

Jamie Dickenson, owner of Yoga Power, demonstrated some moves on Studio 3.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.