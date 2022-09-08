Teenager injured in late-night shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Tornado, West Virginia.

Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 700 block of Ferrell Rd in Tornado for a shooting call.

An investigation revealed that an 18-year-old man had been shot after he and another person were playing around with a firearm.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Alcohol is believed to have been involved.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the prosecutor will review the case.

