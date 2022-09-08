Weekend showers to be reckoned with

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of September is here and with it comes some angst as showers are prominently mentioned on both Saturday and Sunday. While showers will come and go in spurts, the timing, duration and location of rain will be closely scrutinized. After all events like Picnic with the Pops, Septemberfest in Louisa and Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival are all counting on good weather to support big crowds as a sort of grand summer finale!

Friday will start foggy then turn bright and sunshiny. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s as a southeast wind tries to hazy up the late day sky. High school football will naturally then be a tropical affair with tepid breezes under fair skies.

Saturday will feature a mainly hazy and cloud-filled sky. Afternoon and evening showers will be on the prowl. Though rain accumulations looked to be tempered, events like Herd watch parties, the Pops and outdoor concerts will go off until the cloak of a rain threat.

Sunday into Monday and Tuesday the convergence of southern moisture and a western front will arrive with the better risk of soaking showers, again the placement and timing of rain will be an issue to be closely scrutinized.

Weekend highs will back off into the 70s once the showers arrive.

