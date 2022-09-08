West Virginia’s first electric bus rolls out in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s first electric bus rolled out for a route Thursday morning.

Kanawha County will be one of the first districts to try them out.

They’re battery-powered, zero-emission buses made by a company called GreenPower.

“I like it,” said bus driver Patricia Mosley. “It handles well; it’s quiet.”

Charleston is one of three areas in West Virginia part of GreenPower’s pilot program to get the buses into schools.

“We’re going to collect a lot of data for all of the school districts,” said GreenPower CEO Frasier Atkinson. “We’ll be able to get an appreciation of if this is going to work for us, what changes we need to make.”

Since the buses are zero-emission, they don’t put out any particulate matter that pollutes the air.

“It really matters with younger kids,” Atkinson said. “Their lungs are still developing, so if we can eliminate diesel emissions and particulate matter, then that’s going to have less instances of respiratory instances, or even cancer.”

The new buses also eliminate a lot of noise, running significantly quieter. Bus drivers can better hear and react to their students.

“It takes away a lot of the anxiety for some students that have a disorder towards loud noises,” Mosley said.

It doesn’t hurt that the students think the new bus is pretty cool.

“I got rave reviews from the students this morning,” Mosley said. “A lot of the students were impressed, which shocked me because most of the time you don’t impress middle school and high school students on anything.”

Gov. Jim Justice recently unveiled a manufacturing site in Charleston to build the buses for the whole state. Kanawha County school officials have applied to get 25 of them.

